Funds flow from oil company to Aberdeen charity

A charity set up to help improve the lives of disabled children has been given a generous donation from an oil and gas company.

Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex and life-limiting conditions, has been gifted £12,500 from Premier Oil.

The money will be used to support the activities service that gives families the chance to take part in clubs and go on an annual adventure trip to Kielder Forest Park.

Families can also receive one-to-one emotional and practical support from a support manager and community nurse.

Paul Williams, of Premier Oil, said: “At the beginning of the year we researched which charities we could support that would align with Premier’s values and which would help to support the local community.

“Charlie House was one of the selected charities. We were struck by the incredible work Charlie House is doing and the real difference it is making in people’s lives by providing individuals and their families with better emotional support and access to a huge range of activities, opportunities they may not otherwise have had.”

Leigh Ryrie, children and family support manager at Charlie House, said: “We are so grateful to have received this generous donation from Premier Oil to support our activities.

“Our activity clubs offer children, young people and families the opportunity to try out a range of different activities – from ice skating and trampolining to circus skills and music therapy.

“Not only are these activities fun, they’re also fully inclusive so people of all ages and abilities can take part. These activities allow families to spend time together creating precious happy memories, and we are incredibly thankful to Premier Oil for helping to support this.”

The charity has launched an £8 million fundraising appeal to build a specialist support centre on the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

The eight-bedroom facility will give parents and carers the chance to recharge their batteries with specially trained medical staff on hand to help care for children.

It will include a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room and soft play area.