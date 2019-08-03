Fundraising tours will showcase Aberdeen hospital art collection

New tours of an Aberdeen hospital art collection have been organised to raise funds for a charity.

Friends of Grampian Hospitals Art Trust carried out the first event yesterday to raise money for the trust (GHAT).

It looks at the different artwork displayed across Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

One of the attendees said: “Thank you for an informative tour with insights into the history of art. I had no idea just how much is involved in the running of such a worthwhile gem of the hospital.”

Another said: “First class tour, informative and very interesting. So much hard work behind the scenes.

“When I visit the hospital in the future I will fully appreciate the tremendous amount of work GHAT does.”

To book a tour, contact 01224 552429.