Fundraising no sweat for north-east gym

A north-east gym has gone the extra mile to help a local charity.

Energie Gym in Inverurie, which is set to open on October 25, organised four free fitness classes last week raising a total of £75 through donations handed over by customers for the Because Everyone Counts (BECS) children’s charity.

It is the first play centre for children with additional support needs in the north-east and is based at Burghmuir Circle. It opened in August this year.

The Energie Fitness gym has been fitted out in a building at Blackhall Industrial Estate.

Nick Ruta, manager of the gym, said: “This is just about being some friendly neighbours.

“We organised two free classes and everyone who attended donated what they could.

“It is definitely a worthy cause.”