Fundraising event to be held by north-east miscarriage support charity

A north-east charity is hosting a day-long fundraising event later this month.

Miscarriage Information Support Service (MISS), an organisation helping women and their partners who have lost a child, will host its Online Mini Fun Day on Saturday April 24. The event will run from 9.30am.

MISS became a registered charity in 2019 and was founded by Abi Clarke.

It has hosted a number of online fundraising events and initiatives to spread awareness during the pandemic, as well as prior to the outbreak.

Abi is encouraging local businesses to get involved in the latest event.

Those looking to get involved are asked to make a minimum donation of £5 when acquiring a ticket, which can be done via the Online Mini Fun Day Eventbrite page.

In a statement on social media, she said: “We are looking for stallholders. Priced at only £20.

“This includes one social media post, your logo on our Eventbrite page and the company name on the event schedule, as well as a 10-minute pre-recorded video or join live.”

More information on the day-long event will be announced on social media in due course.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the MISS Facebook page or email fundraising@miscarriageinfosuppservice.co.uk