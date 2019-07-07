Fundraising dinner raises £27,000 for Aberdeen care facility

A fundraising dinner with a Gothenburg Greats theme has raised £27,000 for a specialist neurological care facility.

The dinner was held at the Marcliffe Hotel on June 27 and was raising vital funds for the Sue Ryder Dee View Court centre.

The event featured a question and answer session with Dons legends Jim Leighton, Neil Simpson and John Hewitt.

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald welcomed the news.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “The work that Sue Ryder Dee View Court facility does is incredibly important to so many people in the local community of all ages suffering from neurological conditions.”

He added: “I was honoured to be part of the evening which has brought Sue Ryder one step closer to its £3.9 million fundraising target to house an extra 40 people at this excellent facility.”