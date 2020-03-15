Fundraising concert to be held for north-east castle

A fundraising concert is being held to support the restoration of a north-east castle.

The Bag Rockers will be performing at Inverurie Town Hall next month, with all money raised going towards restoring Braemar Castle.

The band will be treating people to a traditional ceilidh with a modern twist and then completing the evening with a DJ set.

Chairman of Braemar Community Limited, Simon Blackett said: “We are delighted to be supported by National Lottery Heritage Fund and it is with this support that we are able to bring a variety of fundraising events to wider Aberdeenshire where we hope there will be much support for our ambitious fundraising programme.

“The Bag Rockers are undoubtedly one of the best bands going where they mix bagpipes and rock music effortlessly creating a modern take on Scotland’s music.”

It takes place on April 11.