Fundraising campaign to help send Aberdeen mum with terminal cancer on holiday

A fundraiser has been set up to treat an Aberdeen woman living with terminal cancer to a holiday to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Jenna Cameron, who lives in Torry, was first diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma when she was 10, but beat the disease despite being given only a month to live.

However, the mum-of-two received the news last year that six tumours had been found in different parts of her liver.

The cancer is believed to have been triggered by her first pregnancy and remained undetected until she was expecting her second baby.

Doctors told her she had between eight and 12 months to live when she was diagnosed last year.

At the time, a fundraiser was set up to support the singer, which raised more than £12,000.

Now friend Sammy Murray, who lives in Middlesbrough, has set up another Go Fund Me page, this time so Jenna can celebrate her 30th birthday at Disneyland in Paris with her family.

Sammy, 31, said: “I’ve just been thinking about the fact it’s her 30th birthday and if the doctors are right in what they are saying, it might be her last birthday.

“I picked Disneyland Paris because it has to be somewhere close. The kids would absolutely love it.

“They’re like Jenna, they love singing and dancing. They’d love all the parades.”

The fundraiser, which has already attracted more than £1,000 from 90 donations, was kept secret until it was launched on Thursday night.

At that point, Sammy sent Jenna a message to let her know – and could tell her friend was excited.

Sammy added: “She didn’t know about it until I put it up online.

“I was going to keep it secret but you can’t do that with a public post, so I sent her a message to tell her on Friday morning and she was absolutely buzzing.

“I’ve already had so many donations.

“I’m hopeful that we can get lots of donations towards it.

“I’m still living in north-east England, so I’m going to have a think of different fundraising activities I can do as well.

“I don’t get to see her that often and I wanted to do something for her.”

Jenna has recently been working on an album of songs written by musician Steve Boyd.

She will be performing them at a special show on October 4 – the day of her 30th birthday.

Sammy said: “She’s been working on a new project that’s due to be released in a few weeks and she’s been loving boxing.

“She never stops, I don’t know where she gets the energy from.

“She is really inspiring. I’d love to be able to help her go on holiday with her family.”

Anyone interested in donating towards the campaign can do so online at gofundme.com/f/jennas30thbirthday