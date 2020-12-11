Fundraising campaign launched for homeless Aberdeenshire man Garry Buchan who was attacked by a gang in Bath

A fundraising campaign has been launched to raise money to help Garry Buchan, a homeless Aberdeenshire man who was attacked by a gang in Bath.

Garry Buchan was robbed and knocked unconscious in a brutal attack while he was sleeping rough.

He suffered a fractured cheek and foot as well as bruising to his face and body.

Now, a fundraising campaign has been launched to help the former north-east foreman find a place to safely recuperate.

Selling the Big Issue is Mr Buchan’s only source of income which he cannot do for a while due to his injuries.

Fundraising

More than £4,500 has been raised so far to help him.

The campaign is being run by the Ethical Property Company.

In a statement on the crowdfunding page, they urged people to donate to help Mr Buchan through his injuries.

It read: “Selling The Big Issue is Garry’s only source of income and the damage to his foot will mean he cannot stand and therefore leave him unable to vend and subsequently without income for a considerable amount of time.

“We are looking to raise £4,000 to provide Garry with a source of income and most importantly aide his recovery by providing him with somewhere safe to recuperate following the violent attack.

“Anything you can contribute to help provide Garry somewhere safe and warm he can call home and recover from his shocking injuries would be greatly appreciated.”

North-east roots

Mr Buchan has been heavily involved in fundraising for the Big Issue and has walked the West Highland Way for them before.

Speaking to the Big Issue in 2017, he revealed more about his north-east past.

He said: “I’m from the north-east of Scotland and I had been working for a few years as a foreman on construction sites in Aberdeenshire.

“I was working for one of the big private builders, so we’d build new homes and also do a small proportion of lower-cost homes for the housing association.

“Sadly I lost the job and fell into a downwards spiral.

“The decline of the oil industry has affected everything in the North East, including the amount of housing getting built.

“But Aberdeen is still really expensive to rent and live, so I found it difficult to survive.

“I thought I’d come down south where at least there might be a better chance of work – which I’d done before.”