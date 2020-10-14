Fundraising bid to help Aberdeen youngster’s battle with rare blood cancer

The family of a young Aberdeen girl battling a rare blood cancer have launched a fundraiser to help with her recovery.

Oliwia Labuda-Zarach was ­diagnosed with acute ­lymphoblastic leukaemia in November last year.

She was also taken to the high dependency unit with inflammation in her brain known as secondary posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES).

The eight-year-old has been regularly attending hospital for chemotherapy and since the treatment began meaning she is unable to go outside.

Oliwia is neutropenic which means she needs a sterile environment so is she cannot enjoy her favourite hobbies like riding her bike and playing with friends.

Her aunty Aleksandra Zarach has launched an online fundraiser to help with some of the financial pressures.

Oliwia’s mother Agata Zarach had to give up her beauty salon business to care for her daughter and she also has another young daughter to look after.

Aleksandra said they hope to raise £15,000 to help the family through the fundraiser and that a recent move to a new home has been a big boost for Oliwia.

She said: “We all knew that the expenses would be increasing every month, and without her business, my sister won’t be able to secure her family financially.

“Therefore, £15,000 pounds mark is to guarantee Oliwia’s family minimum financial stability, including rent and bills.

“Recently Oliwia and her family moved to a house with a garden which was Oliwia’s biggest dream.

“Because of her treatment, she is neutropenic, which means she needs a sterile environment, and even before the coronavirus outbreak, she couldn’t go outside to play with other kids.

“So for my niece, having this house is a hope for a better childhood. Extended stays in the hospital, painful side effects and neutropenia caused her to miss out so much from simply being a kid.

“This house brought so much joy to Oliwia. She can finally play outside, and as she says almost every day she said ‘Now in my new house I’m the happiest kid on Earth.’

“Seeing Oliwia smiling again makes us all very happy.”

As part of the fundraising effort to help Oliwia, Nicole Dowsilas sang outside the St Nicholas Centre in Aberdeen.

The 12-year-old performed a number of pop songs and ended up raising £240 for Oliwia and her family on September 26.

Nicole said: “Oliwia is in the same primary school as me and I wanted to do my part for her.

“I just sang a collection of songs I like and that would suit the atmosphere.”

Aleksandra praised Nicole for performing to help the family and said it “makes our hearts smile.”

She said: “We are very grateful! It is even hard to describe in simple words. Seeing all these people support and kindness make our hearts smile. Nicole’s singing was a wonderful initiative. Not only as a kind act of helping Oliwia but also bringing awareness to the public.”

To fund out more about the fundraising bid visit https://bit.ly/33Ru5dl