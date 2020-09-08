Fundraising beach clean to be held at Aberdeen beauty spot

A group hoping to build a marine wildlife visitor centre in Aberdeen is holding a fundraising beach clean.

Greyhope Bay is looking for people to join them tidy up the shoreline around Torry Battery.

The event takes is in support of the Great British Beach Clean and it takes place at anytime between September 19 and September 27.

Individuals and groups are being invited to sign up online and let the organisers know the time they be at the site.

Greyhope Bay also hopes to raise £5,000 from the event, which will be held in line with social distancing rules.

The group plan to open a visitor attraction at Torry Battery and use the vantage point as a prime spot to see the dolphins and other marine wildlife.

For more information about the beach clean and to get involved visit https://bit.ly/35nBB0u