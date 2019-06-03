Fundraisers stride out in record year for Aberdeen Kiltwalk

A record number of walkers have taken part in the annual Aberdeen Kiltwalk for charity.

A massive 3,200 people participated in the event yesterday, raising more than £800,000 for charities across the region.

Around 1,650 walkers gathered at 9am at Potarch Green on Deeside to take part in the 26-mile Mighty Stride, with an additional 830 taking part in the 15-mile Big Stroll, which set off from Crathes Castle at 11am.

Meanwhile, more than 700 others took on the five-mile Wee Wander, with all the walkers finishing at the Kiltwalk village in Duthie Park.

Every £1 raised by walkers received a 40% boost from Sir Tom Hunter and the Hunter Foundation.

Paul Cooney, Kiltwalk CEO, said: “The people of Aberdeen, city and shire, have truly embraced Kiltwalk and it’s reflected in the record-breaking numbers.

“The atmosphere created by our walkers, who are helping more than 300 charities, was very special and they didn’t let the threat of rain spoil their day, nor their fundraising. A huge thank you on behalf of Sir Tom and all of us at Kiltwalk to the real heroes of today, our army of 3,200 Kiltwalkers.”

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Scotland board, said: “It is truly inspirational to see so many people from across the north-east come together to support so many great charities making a difference to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“We are proud to be a partner of the Kiltwalk and have the opportunity to do our bit to help make this the biggest charitable mass participation event in Scotland.

“There is still time to take part in the remaining Kiltwalks in Dundee and Edinburgh and we would encourage everyone to get their boots on and get involved.”

Last year, Kiltwalk raised more than £5 million for charities across Scotland, including Prostate Cancer UK, Calum’s Cabin and Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland).