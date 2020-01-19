Aberdeen firm lifts off to meet fundraising challege

Efforts to raise thousands of pounds for charities by donating flight simulator tickets have been described as “fantastic”.

Bristow Helicopter Ltd gave 40 flight experiences to members of the public, with all proceeds going to a number of charities in the north-east.

Its training hall at Dyce hosts four helicopter simulators which replicate the experience of flying in a range of environments.

They are normally reserved only for trainee and current helicopter pilots, meaning lucky winners were given a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The experiences were worth £15,000 and at least £10,000 was raised through silent auctions and raffles.

Charities including Charlie House, the Grampian Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre, Piper Alpha Memorial fund, Friends of ANCHOR and Befriend a Child are among the groups which benefited.

Matt Rhodes, director UK & Turkmenistan oil and gas at Bristow Helicopters Ltd, said: “The experience of flying a helicopter is something most people won’t encounter.

“We are proud of our simulator hall, the only one of its kind in the country, and we were thrilled to offer these opportunities to charities in support of their essential fundraising campaigns.

“It’s fantastic to see just how much money these donations have raised.

“It would not be possible without the support of our simulator hall team who have devoted their time to the winners during their visits.”

A total of 20 experiences, not otherwise available to the general public, were donated last year and offered as raffle or silent auction prizes, with some attracting bids of up to £400 and collectively raising thousands of pounds for the non-profit organisations.

The donations are in addition to Bristow’s ongoing support of the Grampian Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre.

The facility, based in Dyce, Aberdeen, provides vital support and treatment for more than 100 people living with multiple sclerosis, including oxygen therapy, specialised physiotherapy and reflexology.