Fundraiser to visit Aberdeen hotel during 1,000-mile charity ride

A north-east hotel is offering a former school teacher refuge during his gruelling challenge to cycle more than 1,000 miles for charity.

Nathaniel Spring, from North Berwick, suffered a severe head injury while taking his class on a school trip.

Macdonald Pittodrie House will offer the 50-year-old a place to rest, re-charge and refuel, when he stops in Aberdeen tomorrow, as part of a 40-day cycling challenge.

Initially diagnosed with concussion, he then developed post-concussion syndrome which prevented him for returning to teaching.

Now, after 18 months of recovery, Mr Spring will travel around Scotland during his challenge in the hope of raising funds and awareness for the rare syndrome.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter