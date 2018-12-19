Fundraiser smashes target to make Christmas special for north-east’s premature babies

A fundraiser to provide stockings for premature babies at Aberdeen Neonatal Unit over Christmas has smashed its fundraising target.

The initiative was set up by Friends of the Neonatal Unit, which is run by The ARCHIE Foundation, for Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s neonatal unit.

Since it began last week, more than £2,100, plus more than £336 in gift aid, has been donated to the campaign, which had an original target of £2,000.

The money will be used to provide a first stocking for each of the babies in the unit.

Friends of the Neonatal Unit, which was previously known as Friends of the Special Nursery, supports premature babies and families.

Katie Kyle, head of fundraising at the charity, set up the fundraiser.

She said: “Having a new baby is a life-changing experience. However not all babies are lucky enough to spend their first Christmas at home.

“We want to make the time spent in the unit as special as possible over the festive period and aim to raise enough money so each baby receives a very special stocking from Santa.

“Each donation will ensure we can continue to support the neonatal unit, the babies and their families.”

Kirsty Cox, a member of the Friends of the Neonatal Unit committee, spent her first Christmas with son Kai, who is now eight, in the unit.

He was born 25 weeks premature, weighing only one pound 10.

She said: “We spent Christmas and New Year in the unit. It’s not where you want to be, but it’s a nice atmosphere.

“There are a lot of things they do to make it comfortable, like having little gifts. Me and my husband were delighted.

“We got a picture of Kai with Santa, and it’s still one of our most treasured memories.

“We still put the gifts we got in the unit up on the Christmas tree, all the memories get kept.

“They go out of their way to do as much as they can. It’s really nice.”

To donate to the campaign, visit https://bit.ly/2Saxyve