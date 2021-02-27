Fundraiser shares first-hand experience of Archie Foundation’s vital work

A woman is launching a new fundraising campaign for a children’s charity which helped her when she fell seriously ill as a baby.

Dawn Cowie, 23, is the regional fundraising organiser for the Archie Foundation.

She was born in Inverness and was only hours old when she was taken to neonatal unit in Aberdeen after medics in the Highlands could not work out what was wrong with her.

It marked the beginning of a link with Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital that lasted until she was a teenager.

Dawn said: “I was transferred to the Neonatal Unit in Aberdeen the day after I was born, as I was seriously unwell, however, the doctors in Inverness weren’t sure what was wrong with me.

“The day after I was transferred, I was taken to theatre for the doctors to do an investigation. I had a rare medical condition, I had one kidney which had overdeveloped and one which had underdeveloped and other organs in my body were unusual shapes – at nine months old I had my underdeveloped kidney removed.”

Dawn and her parents lived 170 miles away in Helmsdale in the Highlands but the Archie foundation helped them by providing accommodation so the family could stay in Aberdeen during the hospital visits.

She also had to return to the children’s hospital as a teenager when there was an issue with her remaining kidney.

Dawn said: “I travelled regularly to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) to have tests and scans to monitor my remaining kidney and as I am originally from Helmsdale, it was a long four-hour drive and my parents relied heavily on the accommodation that The Archie Foundation provide, to be able to stay with me.

“At around the age of 15, I was diagnosed with reflux in my kidney which meant I spent a lot of time in Raigmore Hospital and I required surgery in RACH, which was unsuccessful and had to be repeated.

“I was in the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for three weeks and benefitted from a specialist pain nurse who helped manage my pain when both of my epidurals failed.

“I was so grateful for the work The Archie Foundation do to keep families together, I was determined to give back. I started fundraising and raised almost £20,000 in my local village back home and went on to volunteer for the charity, before becoming a full-time fundraiser in the Highlands.

“Knowing the importance of The Archie Foundation’s work, from the patient’s perspective, really drives me to make sure we are able to support each and every family in the Highlands, Grampian and Tayside.”

Dawn spoke during the launch of an Archie Foundation fundraising campaign which will take place during the whole of March.

The charity wants people of all ages to run or walk a mile every day throughout the month while gathering sponsorship to help the charity continue its much-needed support during the pandemic.

The Archie Foundation recorded a 67% decrease in year on year income in 2020 and is appealing to supporters to rally round and fundraise through events like Marathon March to ensure the charity continue funding its important services.

Dawn said: “Some people think that we are just about buildings and equipment but really we’re so much more than that.

“We support staff with training, parents with the cost of accommodation and Archie’s Toy Service supplies the play departments in each of our regions with toys and other resources to help entertain and support young patients.”

For more information about Marathon March or to sign up visit https://archie.org/events/marathon-march/