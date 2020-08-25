Fundraiser set up in memory of conductor killed in Stonehaven train crash

A fundraiser has been set up in memory of one of the men who died in the fatal train derailment near Stonehaven earlier this month.

Much-loved conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, was one of three people to lose their lives when the ScotRail service hit a landslip at Carmont on August 12.

Train driver Brett McCullough, 45, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, were also killed and six others were injured.

Now Donald’s family have asked for donations to be made to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) in his honour.

The charity attended the scene following the derailment – and Donald had also been a long-term supporter.

His daughter Christina said: “In memory of Donald Dinnie and instead of sending flowers for Dad we are asking for donations to support Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance – SCAA.

“The air ambulance was present at the rail incident on Wednesday August 12 as were many other services and as a way to say thank you to them for all they did it seemed right in supporting a good cause such as this.

“Another reason for supporting this charity is that Dad had a monthly direct debit donating to SCAA so seems only right we can continue this in some manner.

“Your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate £5 or £500. Every little bit helps. Thank you for your support.”

Having started with an initial target of £150, the fundraiser had gathered more than £3,800 within a day.

It has been announced that Mr Dinnie’s funeral will be held in private, but anyone wishing to pay their last respects can do so when the cortege passes through Hay’s Way and Old Skene Road on Thursday at about 1.20pm.

His family described him as a “loving and proud dad, son, partner, brother, uncle and friend” and a “kind, caring and genuine person who was never found without a smile on his face”.

They said he would be “deeply missed by all”.

Two investigations are currently ongoing at the site of the crash.

One is being conducted by the independent Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

The other is being carried out by the police, the British Transport Police and the Office of Rail and Road.

Initial investigations revealed that in the hours leading up to the incident at Carmont, almost 75% of the total monthly rainfall for Aberdeenshire fell in the area.

Last Wednesday, a one-minute silence was observed at railway stations across Scotland, a week on from the disaster.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit bit.ly/2CWqAHQ