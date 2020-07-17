Fundraiser set up for Aberdeen school’s sensory garden

More than £1,400 has already been raised to help create a sensory garden at an Aberdeen school.

Lisa Simons created a fundraiser for Orchard Brae School to help it open a sensory garden after lockdown.

The school, on Howes Road, is hoping to develop the garden before schools reopen.

As it has had no funding made available due to the ongoing pandemic, it is relying on the goodwill of Aberdeen residents and companies to help raise money.

To help with the costs, Lisa and her friend Sarah will be walking from Cults to Duthie Park on Sunday alongside their partners and Lisa’s children Declan and Ollie, and Sarah’s son Conor, all who attend Orchard Brae.

So far, the group have smashed their fundraising target, raising more than £1,400 in only four days, after an original target of £200 was set.

All money made will go towards the sensory garden.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/obsensgdn