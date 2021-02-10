Fundraiser launched to open new bakery in Aberdeen

A fundraiser has been launched to help open a new artisan bakery in the heart of Aberdeen.

Pete Leonard, who worked as a bread maker at Aberdeen’s Foodstory for more than three years, hopes to open Bandit Bakery next month.

He said: “While I was working at Foodstory I really expanded my skills and broadened my knowledge of bread-making.

“I really wanted to do all that under my own terms, in my own premises and using my own equipment, so I decided to give it a go.”

The baker and entrepreneur’s new venture, which will be focused on using high-quality ingredients and traditional bread-making methods, will produce sourdough in addition to a wide range of other baked goods, including cinnamon buns and focaccia.

Pete, who will run the bakery with his wife Sarah, added: “I’m mainly going to be focusing on sourdough bread because that’s something I know well and I’m good at and enjoy making.

“I also know it’s a fantastic product that people are going to love.”

The independent bakery will be located on Aberdeen’s Rose Street.

Pete said: “I really like the area because it is close to both the west end of Union Street and Rosemount where there are a lot of fantastic small local independent businesses already.

“The area is quite central as well.”

Pete is currently running a crowdfunder to help “finalise the plans” for the bakery.

He said: “I already got a Government small business loan, but that’s really just to cover the basics and help me pay the de[posit on the lease and get started.

“I wanted to keep the fundraiser quite small because it’ll mainly be used to help me decorate the place and purchase some equipment.

“One thing I particularly want to get is a small grain mill that sits on the countertop so I can produce my own flour at the premises.”

Pete, who hoped to raise £1,500, already beat his fundraising goal by £100.

He said: “If people want to still contribute, they can, but I won’t be increasing the goal.

“I’m going to be very clear and open about how the money is going to be used and what it is going to go towards.”

The funds raised will also be used to build an easy-to-use website to allow customers to click and collect their orders. In addition, Pete wants to work with local bike couriers to deliver items purchased online straight to customers’ doors.

If the current coronavirus restrictions are still in place when the bakery is ready to open its doors, Pete said he would be selling his baked goods from the doorway.

Local foodies can support the bakery by purchasing a range of perks, including a fresh sourdough loaf, T-shirts and they can also opt to be the first ones to sample Bandit Bakery’s new products.

Pete said: “Whenever I create a new product, I don’t want to immediately put it out for sale without knowing if it’s any good, so the ‘testing perk’ will offer people the opportunity to try my new products before they are officially on sale, so they’d be the first ones to sample them.

“Quite a lot of people have purchased this perk.”