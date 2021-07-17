Fundraiser launched to give seriously ill ‘Queen of Fochabers’ wedding of her dreams

Hundreds of people have pledged to help a mum-of-two have the wedding of her dreams after she received some serious health news

After being told by doctors that she may only have between three to six months to live following her battle with intro-abdominal cancer, plans for Laura Ogilvie’s dream wedding with fiancé John Mclennan have been accelerated.

With the 32-year-old’s health deteriorating towards the end of May, which included several trips to the hospital, medics discovered her aggressive form of cancer had spread to her liver.

Knowing it was her friends life-long dream to tie the knot, Rebecca Mcintosh set up a fundraiser just two weeks ago to make that happen.

And, in the short time that the fundraiser has been live, donations equalling nearly £5,000 have poured in.

“Blown away by the support”

With their wedding date set for the end of August, brother Tom Ogilvie said the family have been “blown away by the support.”

He said: “News like this is devastating, especially with someone so young and a mum as well, thankfully we have all come together to support one another.

“She is the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last when I go to sleep.

“The donations are incredible and just speak to how tight the community is here in Fochabers. I like to joke and call Laura the Queen of Fochabers, whenever you go to her house it feels like the whole village is there – we turn up to take a number and wait our turn.

“My sister is one of the few people who could possibly organise a wedding in just under seven weeks, she is so well-loved and we plan to make it the best day she could imagine.

“I think it is going to be a big day, all of our friends, family and loved ones will be there.”

On track to raise £7,500 target

With just a few short weeks before the big day, family and friends hope they can achieve their target of £7,500.

Leading the efforts is Laura’s best friend Rebecca Mcintosh, who when speaking to the Northern Scot said: “Setting up the page was a spur of the moment thing, really,”

“We went round to see Laura after her diagnosis and she said that they really wanted to get married.

“However, they couldn’t afford it and they didn’t have time to save for it because they have to move quickly, so I thought I’d set up the GoFundMe page to help them have the best wedding possible.

“I want to help make their dream come true.”

Having first met through their respective partners, who are childhood friends, Ms Mcintosh said she was determined to help the couple have the best wedding they could.

She added: “I only put the page up late on July 3 and it wasn’t long before my phone was going crazy with people making donations.

“The response has been amazing, we’ve raised half the total in just a few days.

“It’s been really overwhelming how people can be.

“Laura is very well-known and really popular. She always likes a blether.

“She is a kind and generous person; Laura would help anybody and I think that’s why people are so keen to help her now.”

You can donate to the fundraising effort HERE.