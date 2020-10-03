Fundraiser launched to buy summerhouse for north-east residents with additional needs

A fundraiser has been launched to raise funds for a summerhouse to be built at a centre helping people with additional support needs.

It was set up by Inspire and The Rotary Club of Inverurie and it is hoped that people will help out by pledging £1.

The summerhouse will be built in the back garden of Inspire’s St James Court service for local people with additional support needs.

Inspire provides a wide range of services for people with learning disabilities and additional support needs throughout the north-east of Scotland, and is based in Aberdeen.

Those who donate can either receive a crocus corm to plant in their own garden, or can choose to donate a crocus corm to be planted in the garden at St James Court itself.

This is due to a generous donation of 4,000 crocus corm’s from the Rotary Club of Inverurie, which approached Inspire with the idea to raise funds for their needed summerhouse.

Inspire Support Worker, Laura Purves, said: “Thanks to the generous donation of the crocus corms and help from the Rotary Club of Inverurie, funds raised will go towards the installation of a summerhouse in the rear garden at Inspire’s St James Court.

“This will not only be used for activities for residents such as arts and crafts, parties, and afternoon teas, but will help at this time when deemed safe to do so, add the facilitation of visits within existing guidance from family and friends of those who live there, as well as providing additional space for people to get a change of scenery from their individual flats and aid their mental health and well being at this challenging time.”

Inspire Support worker and Rotarian Neil Baillie added: “I really do hope that we will be in a position to invite Rotarian’s and Inspire Service users to the garden in Spring 2021 to enjoy seeing the crocuses and the new summerhouse.”

Crocus corms are used annually as part of community work by rotary clubs across the country.

The purple crocuses are planted as a way of raising awareness of the need to eradicate the polio virus.

A total of two million crocuses were available this year throughout groups in Great Britain and Ireland.

Rotary Club youth and community service convenor Jim Sommerville added: “The cost of the Crocus Corm’s to the Inverurie Rotary Club will be donated to the Rotary International campaign to rid the world of Polio.

“Rotary have spearheaded the campaign at a time when there were over 1,000 polio cases a day in 125 countries, paralyzing and killing children.

“Today, the number of cases is down by 99.9%. For many years the Rotary club of Inverurie has raised money in a number of ways to contribute to this project, and this year contributing the cost of the crocus corm’s to Inspire will help eradicate Polio.”

Donations can be made by visiting the contact us page through the Inverurie Rotary Club Facebook page or sending money to Inspire, St James Court, St James Place, Inverurie, AB51 3TE