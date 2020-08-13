Fundraiser launched for Stonehaven train crash victims

A crowdfunder to support the families of the Stonehaven train crash has nearly reached £2,000.

Train driver Brett McCullough and conductor Donald Dinnie have been confirmed as two of the three victims of the incident.

A passenger, who has not yet been named, also died, while six others were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The Stonehaven Reds Aberdeen Supporters Club have now set up a dedicated fundraiser to support the families of the victims.

Kevin Murray, organiser of the fundraiser, said he “could not believe” how much it had already raised.

He said: “We were speaking on WhatsApp yesterday on what we could do – we felt like we had to do something, even if it was small, to help the community.

“We don’t have direct links to those who lost their lives, but being from Stonehaven we still wanted to try help.

“We initially were going to raise money ourselves but then decided to make a public crowdfunder for the families of the victims.”

Mr Murray created the crowdfunder at around 8pm last night.

Already, 98 donors have raised £1,895.

Mr Murray said: “I’d put a target of £1,000 but that was surpassed very quickly.

“I thought it would take a while to reach £1,000 but the generosity of people has just been amazing.

“The response has been outstanding. This is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this and the support has been amazing.

“In less than 24 hours we’ve raised nearly £2,000.”

Mr Murray is in discussions with transport union RMT and Scotrail on how to ensure the money reaches the families.

Meanwhile, a Facebook statement by the Stonehaven Reds Aberdeen Supporters Club reads: “Being from Stonehaven we are deeply saddened by what’s happened today.

“We can’t repair the damage but would like to try and do our bit.

“We have set up a go fund me page and will distribute contributions to victims and families of those who have sadly lost their lives.”