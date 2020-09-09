Fundraiser in memory of Donald Dinnie raises £8,600 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

A fundraiser in memory of a train conductor who died in last month’s tragic derailment near Stonehaven has raised thousands of pounds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Donald Dinnie, 58, died alongside Brett McCullough and Christopher Stuchbury in the railway tragedy on August 12.

On August 24, Mr Dinnie’s family started up an online fundraiser, asking people to donate to SCAA instead of sending flowers.

A total of £8,600 was raised by 502 supporters.

Mr Dinnie himself was a keen supporter of the life-saving air ambulance charity and had a monthly direct debit set up to donate to the organisation.

The life-saving air ambulance service was one of many emergency services that was dispatched to the scene of the train crash last month.

In an online post, Mr Dinnie’s daughter Christina has thanked all those who put money towards the fundraiser.

She said: “I cannot believe how much money we raised for SCAA – £8,600 in memory of dad.

“Donald Dinnie, just look at the number of people who loved you.

“Thank you to every single person who has taken the time to donate to such an amazing cause.

“Dad, you were one in a million and we love you so much. Keep smiling on us all.”

David Craig, the chief executive of SCAA, expressed the charity’s “sincere gratitude to Christina and her family for thinking of the air ambulance service during what has been a heartbreaking time for them all”.

He said: “Donald Dinnie was a valued supporter of SCAA, and we are extremely grateful to his family and friends for continuing that support in his memory.

“This generous donation will help ensure SCAA is available to fly to those most in need, as we were the day Donald died in such tragic circumstances.

“The condolences of everyone at SCAA go with our deepest thanks.”

To donate to the charity, visit www.scaa.org.uk.