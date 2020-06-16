Fundraise for Aberdeen cancer charity by travelling Miles for Maggie’s

An Aberdeen cancer charity is encouraging people to take part in a unique challenge.

Maggie’s Aberdeen want people to walk, run or cycle the distance between its centres in Scotland during July as part of the Miles for Maggie’s challenge.

The 288-mile fundraiser will help the charity continue to provide free support to those living with cancer as well as their families and friends.

Everyone who takes it on can track their own steps and take on the virtual route via an app.

Richard Stewart, Centre Fundraising Manager at Maggie’s Aberdeen said: “I can’t wait to take on the challenge as part of a team from Maggie’s.

“I’ve not had a chance to visit all of the centres in Scotland so I’m looking forward to doing that virtually along the route.

“I encourage anyone interested in supporting people who have been newly diagnosed with cancer during the lockdown as well as those who have had treatment delayed or cancelled and who feel isolated and lonely to join in.

“In the coming months we expect to see a spike in demand for our services and Miles for Maggie’s will help us raise funds to ensure everyone who needs our support gets it without delay.”

Built in the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Maggie’s Aberdeen is a warm and welcoming place, with qualified professionals on hand to offer an evidence-based core programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

Maggie’s Centre Head for Aberdeen Kevin Mathieson said: “Miles for Maggie’s is a fun and interactive way of fundraising for Maggie’s Aberdeen and a great way to stay active. You can take part virtually with friends, to stay connected even if you may not be able to see them.”

Maggie’s Aberdeen relies on voluntary donations to develop its unique, high quality programme of support.

To find out more about the charity please get in touch on 01224 645928 or email aberdeen@maggies.org

You can register for the challenge at: https://maggies.org/get-involved/find-event/events/miles-for-maggies-scotland/