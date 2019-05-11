Investment in Aberdeen will lead to ‘great things’ – senior business figure

A senior business figure today said the north-east has “great things in the pipeline” which can only take the area to “new heights”.

Dr Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, visited the region yesterday and addressed members of the city’s business community at an event at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels Hotel.

The business leader also visited two major projects under construction – The Event Complex Aberdeen at Bucksburn and the new harbour at the Bay of Nigg – as well as the newly completed AWPR.

He said: “One of the things I’m privileged to do is to get to see many of the exciting new infrastructure projects that have either been completed or are on track for the city region.

“A chance to see TECA, talk to the harbour and also to see the AWPR in action, which is hugely important as well.

“For so long this has been a city region with a huge amount of potential that has needed to see some significant investment and you’re starting to see that materialise.

“So there are great things in the pipeline and I think they can only take the area to new heights.”

Dr Marshall said the major challenge facing businesses in the north-east, and across the UK, is uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

He said: “I think the general challenge of uncertainty is one affecting businesses here in the north-east but literally all across the country.

“Whether you’re in Northern Ireland, Cornwall, Norfolk or here, you see similar challenges because a lot of businesses are holding back on investment decisions, on strategic decisions and on hiring until they know what the environment is going to look like for trade.”

Speaking at the business breakfast event, Russell Borthwick, chief executive of the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said the region has a “strong economic strategy”, adding the £250 million City Region Deal is making “good progress”.

He added: “We have £10 billion of infrastructure projects committed or in the pipeline.

“We do have a good story to tell but we aren’t the finished article.”