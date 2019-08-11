£1 million funding to help rural roads in north-east

Funding of £1 million will be used to improve rural roads that are affected by impacts of timber lorries.

The improvements on roads across Angus, Aberdeenshire and Moray are set to include strengthening the road surface, widening corners, adding traffic calming measures or providing passing places.

The funding is part of the Strategic Timber Transport Fund from the Scottish Government.

The aim of the improvements is to make it easier for residents and businesses to share the rural road network.

Cabinet secretary for the rural economy Fergus Ewing said: “Scotland’s £1 billion forestry industry is going from strength to strength. However, it is important that we do what we can to mitigate the impact on local communities of increased volumes of timber coming to market.”

