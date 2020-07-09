Funding received to benefit north-east young musicians

A Scottish charity has received funding to launch taster sessions and workshops aimed at young people in the north-east.

Scottish Culture and Traditions (SC&T) received £20,000 from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Youth Development Fund in partnership with Creative Scotland to run the sessions in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

It is hoped to encourage a larger and more diverse youth audience in the region to get involved in traditional music and culture.

Richard Ward, vice chairman of Scottish Culture & Traditions, said: “Scottish Culture and Traditions is delighted to have been awarded funding from Creative Scotland and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo to run a programme of traditional music learning for young people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire over the coming year.

“Weekly online classes, outreach work and workshops will all be taking place following our popular Youth Camp which has been taking place online this year.

“Our thanks go to the funders for making this project possible at a time when we are told that children are suffering emotionally from lack of social contact and reduced educational opportunities.”