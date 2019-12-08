Funding plea as north-east farm aims to install new learning centre

A north-east farmer who set up an initiative which aims to educate people about the industry is looking for funding to help make it more inclusive.

Marie Thomson, who runs Farming in the Field, grew up on a mixed animal farm where she was involved in growing food and looking after livestock.

Now she wants to teach other people from all walks of life how to develop the skills by fundraising as much cash as possible for a disabled toilet and accessible indoor teaching area.

Marie, who also owns farm shop What’s for Tea Tonight?, said: “Our aim is to create an inclusive experience so that anyone of any ability can come to Farming in the Field.

“We’ve had kids in wheelchairs here from Carronhill School in Stonehaven, as well as nursing home residents who planted strawberries and took them back to the home, but we still lack the facilities to make it the best experience it can be.

“Long term, we’re looking to become a hub for the Mearns area which can tailor the farm experience to everyone’s needs.”

Farming in the Field teaches north-east schoolchildren and adults about the journey from farm to fork and offers an interactive experience with the farm’s pet pigs, Pinky and Dotty.

It was set up to communicate the importance of supporting local businesses while allowing people to gain hands-on experience on a real farm.

Asked about her inspiration for the programme, Marie said: “As the daughter of a farmer, I was in a boiler suit from the age of 18.

“During the holidays I was involved in everything to do with the farm, from growing and planting to sowing and cutting, and there was a really great sense of community.

“I don’t think people have the same opportunities nowadays so I wanted to provide that.

“It’s really important for people to shop locally because they’re making an investment in the local area and the lives of the people who have helped to make the products.”

Any businesses or individuals looking to help with funding should contact Marie on 07708 438445.

Alternatively, contact the What’s for Tea Tonight? Facebook page.