Funding package to help north-east businesses during coronavirus pandemic welcomed

Businesses will be supported through the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Government has announced.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has unveiled a £320 million funding package to limit the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It will include rates relief for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors and an £80m fund to provide grants to small businesses in the worst affected sectors.

Ms Forbes said: “Covid-19 will have challenging implications for businesses and the economy over the coming weeks and months.

“As well as following the latest health and travel advice, it’s also crucial we consider the latest economic analysis and listen carefully to what the business community is telling us.

“We know that the tourism and hospitality sectors are facing immediate pressure, which is why we have directed support to them in particular.

“We will also be making the case to the UK Government that, because of the larger number of small businesses in Scotland, we need additional resources to be able to provide further support.

“We continue to work closely with our partners to identify what further support is needed and I’d encourage any businesses with questions relating to the impact of Covid-19 to contact the helpline we launched this week.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors with a rateable value of less than £69,000 will receive 75% relief from April 1, while all properties across Scotland will receive 1.6% relief.

A fixed rate relief of up to £5,000 will also be made available to pubs with a value of less than £100,000.

The funding package was welcomed by Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart, who has been in contact with a number of small businesses during the outbreak.

He said: “I have been contacted by a significant number of people who were concerned about the impact of Covid-19 on their businesses and employees, so I’m pleased to see such substantial package of support being announced.

“This will be a great help to a huge number of businesses across Aberdeen, who may find themselves struggling in the weeks and months ahead.

“Every rate-paying business in the city should benefit in some way from this support.

“Alongside the business helpline number, the calls to relax delivery time restrictions, and meeting with business support organisations and the STUC to hear their concerns, the Scottish Government is doing everything in its power to protect the workforce, businesses and our economy.

“Every one of us can help with this situation by continuing to practise good hygiene and by staying at home if experiencing a fever or persistent cough.”