Funding hopes for north-east park group

A volunteer group hopes to secure more than £22,000 in funding to help it create a granite entrance to a north-east park.

Ury Riverside Park has applied for a grant of £22,401.72 from the Inverurie Common Good Fund to allow it to construct an entrance to the site from reclaimed granite.

Councillors at the Garioch area committee are to discuss the application when it meets virtually on Tuesday.

The group has already been awarded £10,000 in developer obligations, and £18,563.48 from the Garioch area committee funds for its project.

Ury Riverside Park (URP) was formed in October 2016, and has seven trustees.

Its long-term aim is to develop the site between Inverurie Retail Park and Osprey Village into a public park.

It is hoped it will be made up of wetland, grassland and woodland areas, a large, informal sports area, an all abilities play park, entrance and a network of footpaths and cycle ways for users.

A statement from the group said: “As part of the development of the park the group wish to create a granite entrance, the trustees have already purchased reclaimed local granite. It was important to the group that local materials were sourced to represent the heritage and importance of the indigenous granite industry to the area. Some funding is available through developer obligations however there is still a £22,401.72 shortfall in order to complete the entrance.

“If £22,401.72 were allocated from the Common Good fund this would allow the

trustees to complete the entrance, providing a distinct and commanding structure to

give a visual welcome to the park.”

A report prepared by interim area manager of Garioch, Ann Overton on behalf of Laurence Findlay, director of education and children’s services, said: “The application demonstrates a unique project within the Inverurie Area. The URP charity have worked with many sections of the local community in the creation of a biodiverse space which acts as a link to the town centre.

“The group demonstrates a short, medium and long-term vision for the development of the park.

“The 60ha space is owned by Aberdeenshire Council and URP has worked in partnership with the Council since its formation in 2016. It is the ambition of the group to submit an Asset Transfer (AT) application within the next year for a long lease of the area.

“There will be little or no maintenance once the entrance has been built. Any

maintenance costs will be covered by URP.”

The application will be discussed on Tuesday.