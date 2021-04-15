Funding for repairs to Moray’s roads and bridges approved

Moray Council has agreed to spend more than a million pounds on flood protection schemes and road repairs over the following year.

The local authority will spend £1.7 million on road and footbridge repairs and a further £250,000 on its flood risk management.

The funding will provide maintenance to flood schemes in Aberlour, Rothes, Elgin, Forres, Dallas, Newmill and Lhanbryde.

Several of Moray Council’s 376 bridges and 160 retaining walls were recently damaged by vehicles.

Seven of these collisions were hit and run incidents.

The average cost to repair each bridge was £7,202, with the priciest repair reaching £17,915.

This coming year will see repairs to Shougle, Dykeside and Foths Bridges, and waterproofing at Nether Tomdow, Willowbank and Culach Burn Bridges.

A replacement for the Sanquahar Loch and other footbridges in Forres has also been confirmed.

Chair of the Economic Growth, Housing and Environmental Sustainability Committee, Councillor Graham Leadbitter, said: “Maintaining the road bridge network represents a significant annual cost for the council.

“It’s concerning to note so many hit-and-run incidents on our bridges.

“The cost to repair these can’t be recovered costs the council tens of thousands of pounds every year.

“I thank residents who continue to exercise caution when driving on our road bridge network and appreciate their responsibility in taking care of the network.

“Furthermore, it’s positive to see the replacement of footbridges in Forres to allow continued access to a number of walking routes in the area.”