Funding for new entrance to north-east park could be approved this week

Funding to complete a path and new entrance to a north-east park could be approved by councillors this week.

Garioch area committee are to meet tomorrow and a report recommends they agree a £34,000 spend for Ury Riverside Park in Inverurie.

The funding would go towards the long-term project to develop the floodplain site between the Inverurie Retail Park and Osprey village into a public park.

In a report to councillors, director of education Laurence Findlay said: “The first phase of footpath/cycleway was constructed in 2016.

“A further footpath/cycleway is currently being constructed to provide a circular path around the park.

“These paths were funded from a combination of a capital contribution and from developer obligation funding. Unfortunately, there is a funding gap, so the network cannot be completed using current funding.”