Funding for mental health services welcomed by north-east MSP

A north-east MSP has welcomed financial support for mental health services looking after children and young people affected by the pandemic.

A total of £15 million will be distributed amongst local authorities in Scotland to help respond to those aged between five and 24-years-old whose mental health has been impacted by lockdown over the six months.

The move was announced by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman at the Scottish Government’s Coronavirus briefing.

And Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has welcomed the additional funding.

She said: “A number of services are already working hard to support the mental health and wellbeing of young people who need it.

“I am pleased the Scottish Government is going further to ensure the many children and young people who may have been impacted by the extraordinary changes the Coronavirus has caused to their daily lives.

“From school closures and being unable to see their peers we know their lives have been fundamentally changed in the past six months. Mental Health services are vital as we support our children and young people affected.”

The Health Secretary said £11 million would be awarded specifically to help with responding to mental health issues caused by the pandemic while a further £4 million would be awarded as part of a new annual £15 million of funding to help with wellbeing services.

It will be left up to local authorities to decide how to use the money, with extending school counselling services and improving local support among the options.