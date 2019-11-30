North-east oil firm funds extreme sports youth club

A north-east oil service company has donated £5,000 to rescue a youth club that was struggling to find funding.

The donation, made by Aberdeen-based Titan Torque, will fund 15 places at the club based at Transition Extreme.

The club offers teens in the city a safe space to socialise and learn extreme sports such as skate-boarding, rock climbing and BMXing.

Members are referred by parents, guidance teachers or social workers and there is no cost to participate.

Keith Gaskin, managing director of Titan Torque, said: “Transition Extreme is well known for its outreach to youngsters in need across the region, and when we heard the youth club was potentially going to shut down, we knew we had to help.

“We’re passionate about our community and the team hopes to have more direct involvement with the youth club in the years to come.”

Transition Extreme chairwoman Louise Andrew said: “We’re extremely grateful to Titan for their investment in our youth club.

“At Transition we believe extreme sports have immense potential to transform lives and help young people who may be facing challenges reach a positive destination.

“Titan has invested in the future of 15 young people.”