Funding extended to offer free sporting opportunites to vulnerable families

A partnership helping vulnerable families in Aberdeen access sporting facilities has been extended.

Sport Aberdeen and Action for Children first joined forces in 2019 with the aim of helping families and individuals within the city who have fewer opportunities to engage in sport and physical activities.

The three-year programme has been deemed a success and this week received further investment from the Action for Children charity to keep running for an additional year.

Working on a one-to-one basis and with whole families, the project uses Sport Aberdeen facilities and partnerships with local clubs to offer vulnerable people the chance to take part in a range of different sports.

It is hoped that by offering more sporting opportunities to vulnerable and low-income families in Aberdeen the people taking part will enjoy a number of advantages, including better physical and emotional wellbeing, better engagement in positive and constructive choices, and increased confidence and self-esteem.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen head of sport and active communities, said: “Extending this project not only means that we can support even more families across the city but also highlights the vital role that partnership working plays within the third sector, creating more opportunities to reach the local community.

“I am delighted that Action for Children has been able to extend its partnership investment and we are very much looking forward to continuing the work we do, giving everyone access to physical activity, improving physical and mental health.

“The last year has been exceptionally challenging and with this extra lifeline we will look to support the community’s recovery through harnessing the power of sport and bringing about real and positive change to vulnerable families in Aberdeen.”