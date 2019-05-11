Donation will help north-east charity buy wheelchair allowing beach access

A charity has received a £1,000 boost to help it buy a new beach wheelchair.

The Balmedie Beach Wheelchairs, part of the Sand Bothy and Belhelvie Community Trust, provides all-terrain wheelchairs for families to use, allowing everyone access to Balmedie Beach.

Due to the popularity of the scheme, the charity is looking to buy another chair.

Barratt Homes has now donated £1,000 towards the scheme, with money coming from its community fund.

Rosie Nicol, from the charity, said: “We are a volunteer-run organisation so we’re thrilled that we have been selected to receive this kind donation.

“Everything that we do is not-for-profit, from running an information centre to a refreshment kiosk and it all goes back to supporting the Sand Bothy in Balmedie and the Beach Wheelchairs.

“This donation from Barratt Homes brings us a step forward to purchasing another wheelchair and letting even more people experience the beach.”