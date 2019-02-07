Funding boost to help tackle flooding in north-east towns

A north-east MSP has hailed a funding boost to help alleviate flooding.

The Scottish Government announced communities across the country would benefit from an extra £712,000 to improve infrastructure.

The money will be broken down between the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), the Scottish Flood Forum and surveys to help establish more reliable ways of tackling and preventing the problem.

SEPA is to receive £300,000 to help it in its role of predicting floods and to improve its public warning systems.

The environmental body may also receive a further £200,000 as of 2019/20.

The Scottish Flood Forum will receive £33,000 to help raise awareness of the importance of protections that can be put in place to help properties affected.

North-east MSP Mike Rumbles said: “I welcome this increased funding announcement. As a coastal and mountain region, the north-east is more susceptible than other parts of the country.

“Settlements such as Montrose and Kemnay would benefit greatly from surveys of the area, providing data to help develop and future-proof current arrangements.”