Funding boost for north-east wildlife project

Plans to protect some of Scotland’s most important landscapes have begun to take shape, following a cash boost.

National Trust for Scotland received £125,000 earlier this year for the Woodlands for Wildlife Project, which will take place on Mar Lodge Estate National Nature Reserve, near Braemar.

Wildlife such as Caledonian Pine, Montane Willow, Twinflower and Green Shield Moss will be focused on, with work beginning in autumn.

David Frew, operations manager at Mar Lodge Estate, said: “The funding will enable the trust’s expert conservation team at the UK’s biggest reserve to carry out a range of important work to look after woodland, particularly their efforts to revive Caledonian Pine.

“They’ll also focus efforts on protecting montane willow, Twinflower and Green Shield Moss species which are all very important for the health of the reserve’s woodland.”