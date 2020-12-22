Funding boost for north-east tourism and hospitality firms

Tourism and hospitality businesses in the north-east are set for a financial boost after ministers unveiled a funding package to support the sector.

Scottish Government chiefs have made more than £104 million available from the new year following discussions with industry chiefs over where support is most needed.

More than £19 million has been made available in one-off grants to hospitality businesses, while nearly £51 million has been set aside for businesses with a rateable value of more than £51,000 which have not previously received support.

There will also be financial backing for areas including coach and domestic tour operators, visitor attractions and outdoor tourism.

Stephen Gow, the vice-chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotel Association, said: “Any support has to be welcomed and the timing of this package of funding may be reassuring to hospitality businesses following this weekend’s unexpected announcements.

“The devil is always in the detail with these funding packages and it’s interesting to see a tacit acknowledgement that some businesses have not received funding support beyond the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. We await the criteria for the grants and support with interest. Clarity on eligibility for these new grants will be very welcome.”

Holyrood tourism secretary Fergus Ewing said: “It’s been a particularly bruising year for our tourism and hospitality sectors. The Covid-19 crisis has shattered previously successful businesses and we are committed to doing everything possible to get them back on their feet. These funding streams seek to throw a lifeline to some sectors that we know are particularly vulnerable and may not have access to help from other sources.

“We’ve already invested well over £2.3 billion to support businesses across Scotland, including 100% rates relief for pubs and restaurants but we know this is not enough. The restrictions, as necessary as they are, continue to have a profound effect and it is fair to say that tourism and hospitality businesses are feeling it more than most. This funding will provide a vital lifeline in the build-up to what should be much of the industry’s busiest time of the year.

“The funding aligns in the short term with many of the tourism taskforce’s recommendations and I am grateful to it for its work on this.

“Clearly, in light of the enhanced restrictions announced at the weekend to control the spread of the virus, we will be undertaking further work on what additional support is needed by businesses, including for the longer term. There is a need to move quickly to ensure the sector is adequately supported and ready to go again, when the time is right.”