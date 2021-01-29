Budget plans for millions in extra funds for NHS Grampian welcomed

Health services in the north-east are in line for an extra £14 million next year if the Scottish Government’s budget is passed.

Budget plans announced by finance minister Kate Forbes show NHS Grampian would receive extra cash as part of a wider pledge to increase funding for health boards across the country.

In 2020/21, the organisation received just over £1 billion in government spending.

That amount would be increased by £14 million over the next 12 months.

© Fergus Mutch

Fergus Mutch, the SNP candidate for Aberdeenshire West at this year’s Scottish Parliament election, urged politicians from all parties to support the budget.

He said: “Never before has investing in health been more important than in the midst of a global pandemic.

“The Finance Secretary has earmarked well over a billion pounds for NHS Grampian this year, with £14 million more coming to our area than last year.

“This is an extremely welcome boost to ensure our NHS continues to deliver first-class care and treatment across the North East.

“Our health and care workers have worked tirelessly over the past year and were given a well deserved £500 Christmas bonus, which the Treasury could still exempt from tax.

“Nobody wants to see their politicians playing political games with public health right now. So instead of the usual pantomime, MSPs from across the political spectrum should recognise this is a budget which puts our NHS front and centre — and they should give it their fulsome backing.”