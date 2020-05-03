Funding boost for north-east glass house transformation

A project to give a former north-east glass house a new lease of life as a therapeutic garden has been given a major funding boost.

Aberdeenshire Council have received £663,768 from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund to redevelop the Vinery building in Banff.

The B-listed structure in Airlie Gardens was originally built to grow grapes for Duff House.

The Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) will operate the revamped facility although because the Vinery is a common good asset approval will be needed for it to be leased to the charity.

SAMH will use the renovation time to develop a business plan for their activities as well as talking to local residents about their ideas and aspirations.

Alex Cumming, assistant director of delivery and development at SAMH, said: “SAMH is excited to explore the potential the Vinery has to offer and investment in this project will bring real community benefits.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with the local community, Aberdeenshire Council and other key partners.”

Work on the scheme started last December and it is hoped the renovations will be completed by summer 2021.

Local councillors have welcomed the funding boost and the appointment of an operator for the former green house.

Councillor Andy Kille, chairman of the council’s Banff and Buchan area committee, said: “We are delighted to have received this news and that we can continue work to convert this building, which is in such a prominent location in the town, into a centre for therapeutic gardening and growing for the local community. The focus here is on mental health, wellbeing and growing skills as well as plants.”

Banff councillor, John Cox, said: “Improving opportunities for developing skills and employment and contributing to positive health and wellbeing are key parts of the regeneration action plans, and I welcome the input this building will make to that agenda.”

Chairman of the Banff Development Partnership, councillor Glen Reynolds, said: “This is an exciting new restorative project coming to such a prominent site in Banff and we look forward to sharing further news with you as the work continues to progress.”