Funding boost for north-east charity Kayleigh’s Wee Stars

A north-east charity has received a funding boost from a homebuilder.

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars (KWS), based in Oldmeldrum, has been given £1,000 from Barratt Homes as part of its latest community fund giveaway.

The charity, founded by Jonathan and Anna Cordiner, was started in 2012 after the death of their two-year-old daughter Kayleigh from a brain tumour.

The couple set up the charity to provide financial support for other families in need.

Funding from Barratt will go towards helping families supported by KWS.

Tracey Morris, fundraising manager at the charity, said: “We continuously fundraise to keep our funds at a level that allows us to support families and this generous donation from Barratt Homes will go directly towards helping more families.”