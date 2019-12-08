Funding boost for north-east cancer charity

A north-east cancer support charity has been handed a funding boost.

Banchory-based Leys Group have handed CLAN a £14,685 donation after a hillwalk in aid of a late colleague.

The business, which includes The Bancon Group, Leys Estate and North Banchory Company, organised the trek in memory of colleague Irene Steel, who was supported by the charity following her cancer diagnosis and sadly passed away this year.

Fellow Bancon staff, friends and members of Irene’s family joined together to tackle two Munros in one day – Driesh and Mayar.

Irene’s family handed over the donation to CLAN’s Deeside co- ordinator Helen Hasnip at its wellbeing and support centre in Banchory.

John Irvine, CEO of Bancon Group, said: “The support CLAN gave Irene and her family was so important to her and we are delighted that we have been able to give something back.”