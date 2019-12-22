Funding boost for Aberdeen’s planned Reclaim the Streets cycle event

A campaign group has announced it will match funding for an event which will see the closure of Aberdeen city centre streets.

Preparations are ongoing by the Aberdeen Cycle Forum for its Reclaim the Streets event on May 3 next year.

City centre streets will close to vehicles to encourage people to walk, cycle, scooter or rollerblade.

Now, Pedal on Parliament has announced it will match donations of up to £500.

The Aberdeen Cycle Forum needs to raise £2,321.11 to pay for the closures and has started a fundraiser to cover costs.

Campaign secretary Rachel Martin said: “We believe cycling is not just for professional athletes, but for everyone.

“This is our chance, as people who live in Aberdeen, to cycle through the city centre on car-free streets.”

Union Street, Broad Street, Upperkirkgate, Schoolhill, Back Wynd, Little Belmont Street and Belmont Street would be closed as part of the two-hour event.

For details, visit the Aberdeen Cycle Forum Facebook page and to donate go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/reclaim-the-streets