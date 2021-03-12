An Aberdeen-based children’s charity has received a cash boost in order to provide resources for families as part of its bereavement services.

The Cruach Trust has donated £650 to Charlie House, to enable the team to buy more items which will go towards supporting families across the north-east.

Charlie House supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families.

Resources include books about bereavement, loss and preparing children for attending funerals, as well as other sentimental items to give to families in a difficult time.

The charity provides pre and post-bereavement help for as long as it is needed, and aims to help every member of the family cope with the emotions that accompany having a child with complex needs and/or a life-limiting condition, as well as supporting them when their child dies.

Leigh Ryrie, children and family support manager at Charlie House, said: “This kind support from The Cruach Trust has allowed us to purchase resources including books about bereavement, loss, preparing children for attending funerals and more. It has also allowed us to purchase materials for families to create memory jars and for new personalised photo books to help families remember precious happy times together.

“We have delivered more than 50 pre and post bereavement interactions in the last four months. The resources we have been able to purchase thanks to The Cruach Trust’s generosity is supporting the work we do in providing this vital element of our offering to families in need. We are very grateful to the trust for these crucial funds.”

As well as pre and post-bereavement support, Charlie House also runs a fully accessible activities programme to ensure families feel included and connected.

Between April last year and January this year, the services team delivered 154 live and on-demand virtual activities, 65 postal activities, 1,082 remote support interactions and 150 remote pre and post-bereavement interactions.

The charity, which was established in 2011, also runs services such as activity clubs, siblings clubs, has its own community nurse, provides one-to-one emotional and practical support and also runs an annual adventure trip to Kielder Forest Park, run by the Calvert Trust.

It is also currently running a Big Build Appeal, which will see £8m raised to build and maintain a brand new purpose-build support centre in the grounds of Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.

For more information on Charlie House and how it supports people across the north-east, call 01224 313333 or visit https://www.charliehouse.org.uk/how-we-help/