Funding boost for Aberdeen Science Centre

Aberdeen Science Centre is among four centres in Scotland to receive extra funding to help the sites reopen in autumn.

The Scottish Government has offered an extra £2 million in emergency funding to help “weather the effects of the coronavirus pandemic”.

This is on top of annual £2.67m funding from the Scottish Government.

It means that sites will be able to begin to re-open in autumn with safeguards in place to protect visitors.

Science Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Our science centres are a valuable national asset, and even though they are currently closed to visitors, they have continued to deliver STEM learning opportunities through the creative and innovative use of online learning.

“This extra money puts our science centres in a stronger position to continue to showcase Scottish research and industry excellence in STEM, inspiring our young people and supporting their learning, while helping Scotland realise its ambitions as a science and innovation nation.”

The money has been given to Aberdeen Science Centre, Dundee Science Centre, Glasgow Science Centre and Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh.