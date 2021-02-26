Funding boost for Aberdeen City Council scheme

Aberdeen City Council is among dozens of organisations which have landed a cash boost.

The local authority’s archives, gallery and museums services have been given £85,000 by the National Lottery for a British Art Show project.

The grant is one of 58 given out by the National Lottery and Scottish Government through Creative Scotland.

In total £1.6 million has been handed over to creative projects across the country.

Iain Munro, CEO, Creative Scotland, said: “As we face ongoing challenges resulting from Covid-19, the Open Fund supports Scotland’s arts and creative community to continue to innovate and engage with people across the country.

“These awards also help enable individual artists, creative practitioners and organisations to develop and present new work, and sustain creative development.

“Thanks to the generosity of National Lottery players, who raise £30 million for good causes across the UK every week, and funding from the Scottish Government, these awards are helping to sustain the great value that creativity brings to our lives.”