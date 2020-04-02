Funding applications open for north-east communities

North-east communities can now apply for up to £10,000 in funding for town improvements or volunteering schemes.

Communities in Banff and Buchan are able to apply for funding through Aberdeenshire Council’s Banff and Buchan Area Initiatives Fund.

A total of £80,000 has been set aside to support groups to meet the needs of communities, as well as tapping into the talent and resources that exist throughout the area.

The first round of applications should be submitted by May 29.

Applications are invited from constituted groups and the aim is to deliver projects within the Banff and Buchan area in line with themes such as improving the appearance and maintenance of towns, tackling poverty and inequality, and educational development.

For an application form or for further details call 01467 530700, or email banffandbuchanamo@aberdeenshire.gov.uk