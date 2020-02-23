Funded spaces available for graduates at Aberdeen University

A number of funded spaces on a city university graduate apprenticeship programme have been announced.

Aberdeen University said there are 15 places on its upcoming BEng civil engineering degree, which starts in September.

Launched last year, the spaces are funded by Skills Development Scotland.

It is designed to enable employers to develop new or existing staff through a mix of work-based and on-campus learning, so participants can continue working while earning the degree.

The programme co-ordinator, Dr Paul Davidson, said: “We are once again delighted to offer these graduate apprenticeship positions, funded by Skills Development Scotland.

“Our first cohort of students have derived huge benefits from their involvement in the programme and we are looking forward to repeating that success with the next group of students starting in September.”