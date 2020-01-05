Funded residency on offer for north-east artists

North-east artists are being urged to apply for a funded development programme.

Anyone aiming to undertake periods of research or develop their practice are being encouraged to apply for the fully funded micro-residency.

The Barn arts centre in Banchory is hoping to seek out local talent and help individuals hone their skills.

Each residency lasts two days, and offers a daily stipend of £150, with access to a main theatre and performing space.

The centre offers a year-round programme of performances, screenings, exhibitions, and workshops, drawing in 20,000 visitors each year.

Applicants are asked to email their proposal with a CV to programming@thebarnarts.co.uk with the subject line “Micro Residencies” to arrive by January 7.

The residency will take place in February.