Time is almost up to apply for funded early learning and childcare places in the north-east.

From August 2020, all children aged three and four will be eligible to receive up to a maximum of 1,140 hours of funded early learning and childcare per year, from the term after their third birthday.

This equates to up to 30 hours per week during term-time, or less if spread across the year.

The application form will be open until January 31 and can be accessed on the Aberdeenshire Council website.